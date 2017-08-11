Diezani's Loot Can Build Six World Class Airports, Complete Lagos-Kano, Lagos-Calabar Rail Lines - Group - The Herald Nigeria

A group has stated that the total money looted by a former Petroleum Minister in the country, Diezani Alison-Madueke is enough to complete multi-billion naira projects in the country.

The group under the aegis of the Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, has disclosed that the total loot recovered from the former minister will facilitate the construction of six world class airports in the country.

The group further stated that the recovered loot would also facilitate the construction of the Lagos-Calabar and Lagos-Kao rail lines.

The group’s statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Mr. Cassidy Madueke comes after anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, recovered the sums of N47.2 billion and $487.5 million dollars in cash and property from the former minister.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment