 Digital switch-over: Reps Committee suggests total coverage of benefiting states

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on the switch-over from analogue to digital broadcasting, has recommended the total coverage of benefiting states.

“When the process begins in a state, all communities in that state should be covered before the digitisation process is moved to another state. We must ensure that all Nigerians are given the opportunity to enjoy the trend,” its Chairman, Sunday Katung, said in Jos.

Katung, who spoke on Friday, when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, said that it was not right to select a little area of coverage in a state.

“It is not right to cover a little area of a state and move to another, as it was done in the pilot switch-over. It is better to cover the entire state so that all the people can enjoy the services.

 

 

 

“One of the recommendation of the committee to the consultant, after its oversight visit to Jos, where the switch-over was flaged off last year, was that the entire be covered.

“We understand that only few local governments in Plateau are currently enjoying the terrestrial digital television signals in the State.

“I know that the switch-over is capital intensive, but we believe it is achievable with determination exhibited by the Federal Government,” he stated.

Lalong promised to improve on the facilities at the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC), especially with its switch over to digital broadcasting, and pledged to maintain its history as the first coloured television broadcasting station in Nigeria.

 

 

 

The governor assured the committee of his support in whatever way possible. (NAN)

