Don’t depend on white collar jobs, NYSC DG tells corps members

Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has charged corps members to learn entrepreneurial skills to avoid looking for white collar jobs after their service year.

Kazaure stated this when he visited the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers on Monday.

He urged them to take the lectures on entrepreneurial skills they would be thought seriously and be self-employed.

“You are all aware that the white collar jobs are not available like before. So, I don’t want you to roam about and look for jobs that are not available after your service year.

“With good cooperation, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Industry are willing and ready to give us loan. So, your start-up will not be a problem.

“So, I want you to pay attention and be passionate when you are learning the skills, “he said.

Kazaure advised the corps members not to be involved in sharp practices and avoid any act that could soil the names they labored to build.

“You must take your safety and security very serious. Avoid unnecessary journeys and parties during service year and be your brothers’ keeper.

“I advise that you walk in groups of two and three. No corps member should walk alone, you must be conscious of your personal safety, “he said.

According to Kazaure, the NYSC is all about national integration and service by adding value to host communities where corps members are posted to for their primary assignment.

“During your service year, initiate projects that will add value to your host communities, as community development service, “he added.

Earlier, Mr Adewoye Omotayo, NYSC Coordinator in Rivers, thanked the Director General for providing the enabling environment for them to work. (NAN)

