Don’t tarnish image of NYSC, Ajimobi urges corps members

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has implored corps members posted to the state to shun acts capable of tarnishing the good image of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Moses Adeyemo, said this on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch `A’ Stream II orientation course held at the NYSC Camp in Iseyin.

He enjoined the corps members to emulate the good image which their predecessor toiled over the years to build and allow their conducts and moral rectitude be a source of joy to the entire nation.

Ajimobi said that the NYSC scheme had over the years instilled the values of patriotism, integrity, hard work and unity in corps members during the orientation exercise.

He urged them to contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the state, adding that no effort was too small or too much for the development of the state.

The governor admonished them to impact on their host communities by developing more on the skills acquired while on camp and stemming the tide of youth unemployment in the country.

Ajimobi also urged the corps members to cultivate healthy relationship among their colleagues, host communities and avoid engaging in local politics.

“My administration is assuring you of the excellent hospitality of the government and good people of Oyo State.

“I wish to state categorically that the state will continually ensure that the security and welfare of corps members are given the pride of place.

“Oyo State is relatively peaceful and secured and I urge you also to be security conscious,’’ Ajimobi said.

Earlier, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, the NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, said that the three-week orientation course was peaceful and successful.

Anidobi said the corps members had been posted strictly in compliance with the Federal Government policy of even spread to all local government areas.

The NYSC state coordinator said that the corps members were posted to critical areas of need which are the rural health care centres, education sector and agricultural development sector.

She implored employers to support and put mechanism in place that would ensure that corps members settle down in their area of primary assignment.

Anidobi urged the corps members to live up to the motto of NYSC scheme which emphasises service and humanity.

She urged the corps members to avoid night travels and abide by the culture and norms of their host communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,040 corps members posted to the state participated in the orientation course and were posted out for primary assignment. (NAN)

