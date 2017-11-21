Armed guards of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the State Security Service (SSS) today prevented officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting their former bosses residing in Asokoro district of Abuja.

according to Premium Times, attempts by EFCC officials and policemen to arrest former head of the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong and former head of the NIA, Ayo Oke, were resisted by armed officials at their homes on Mamman Nasir Street in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

This resistance led to a continued stand-off between armed security officers from all the four agencies causing a traffic mayhem in the area.

The ‘battle’ between the inter security agencies is not a new one and the latest one just simply showed all is definitely not well within the ranks.

It will be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, once refuted media report of a dispute going on between it and the State Security Services, SSS, adding that the commission had the autonomy to invite members of any law enforcement agency during investigation.

According to the statement, the commission said it was not strange for the EFCC to invite officers of other law enforcement agencies alleged to be complicit in any case being investigated by the commission, “for questioning”.

“But there are protocols in doing this; and part of that protocol is to write to the heads of such agencies, requesting that the officer(s) in question be released to be interviewed,” Mr. Uwujaren said.

“In the course of investigating the arms procurement scandal in the Office of the Commission has had cause to request the release of officers of other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy and now the DSS, for questioning. All, but the DSS have acceded to this request,” he added.

The statement said the commission had no agenda to rubbish other security agencies in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related