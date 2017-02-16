ECOWAS: Nigeria must begin to review its position in international organisations—Lasun

First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr Suleiman Lasun has called for the review of Nigeria’s membership in international organisations.

He made the call at the end of the parliament’s first extraordinary session in Abuja on Wednesday.

Lasun, who was upset that Nigeria’s efforts in the resolution of The Gambia impasse were not adequately acknowledged in a draft resolution adopted by the representatives, left the parliament along with his fellow Nigerian parliamentarians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draft resolution of ECOWAS Parliament on outcome of the electoral crisis in The Gambia was adopted by a majority of members present.

The first deputy speaker recalled the role Nigeria had played in the past in promoting peace in the sub-region and in Africa as a whole.

“Our past leaders fought relentlessly to make sure that Africa is liberated, but when it comes to discussing Nigeria, we are just like footnotes and as a Nigerian, I cannot stand in an environment where Nigeria is not properly accorded.

“We cannot continue to say we are big brother in Africa and we spend our money, human resources and intellect and we are not being recognised and people think we are equal.

“As far as I am concerned, as one of the leaders of Nigeria, we must begin to review our position in all these international organisations.

“Just recently, Britain decided to leave the EU; who says we cannot leave regional organisations.

“We are at a crossroad, Nigeria must face its problems first. We are not supposed to forcefully be in a regional organisation where we will spend our money and resources and we will not be acknowledged and recognised” he said.

In his response, Speaker of the Parliament, Moustapha Cissé Lô said that the report on the outcome of the post-electoral crisis in The Gambia was adopted by a majority of the members present.

“This resolution was adopted by the majority; naturally, there are those who will not be happy about this.

“I must say that it was a resolution that was discussed and put together by a standing committee of the parliament, at that level it was adopted unanimously.

“When it came to the House itself, the plenary discussions took place, and normally in a plenary, it is not a unanimous decision that prevails, rather the majority.

“In a resolution, we are looking at the summary of the issues, not details which captures the individual gratitude and praise singing to this or that head of state.”

The parliament, however, adopted other draft resolutions and reports presented by the various standing committees. (NAN)

