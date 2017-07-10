Edo Poll: PDP's Ize-Iyamu Congratulates Obaseki - The Herald Nigeria

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September, 2016 governorship poll in Edo state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has accepted the victory of Godwin Obaseki at the Supreme Court.

Ize-Iyamu had taken Obaseki, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court over his victory.

Obaseki had emerged victorious at lower courts but the PDP pushed the case to the apex court who then ruled in favour of the Edo governor.

However, in a statement, Monday, Pastor Ize-Iyamu had congratulated the governor on the victory, and “therefore congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.”

He also thanked his support for staying with him from the onset of the struggle and enjoined them to work for the development of the state.

