EFCC Has Tried To Assassinate Me Twice - Patience Jonathan - The Herald Nigeria

A former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of hiring assassins to kill her.

The former first lady revealed this in a letter addressed to the House of Representatives on Monday stating that she has survived two assassination attempts on her life.

Patience Jonathan stated that the assassination attempt is believed to have been spearheaded by the anti-graft agency and its agents.

Patience Jonathan in the letter further pleaded with the lower chamber of the National Assembly to come to her rescue before the anti-graft agency and its agents succeed in eliminating her.

Patience Jonathan in the letter written through her lawyer, Granville Abibo, SAN, & Co, said: “There have been assassination attempts, at least twice, between February and April, 2017, against our client ostensibly by the operatives of the EFCC along the Yenagoa-Mbaima Road, Bayelsa State, in furtherance of its unlawful actions against the former first family.”

She further alleged that the agency bugged all her telecommunication devices and threatened her via text message.

She added: “The EFCC and its agents have repeatedly bugged the personal telephones of our client and her relations through its many operatives and has inundated her with numerous threatening calls and text messages.”

The former president’s wife further accused officials of the FIRS of vandalizing her properties in her hotel located in Bayelsa state two months ago stating that “on May 3, 2017, officials of the FIRS, in a convoy of about 20 trucks and over 70 personnel, raided our client’s NGO – Aridolf Jo Resort Wellness and Spa Limited – situated at Kpansia Expressway, Bayelsa State, and orchestrated a massive destruction of personal properties belonging to our client without any lawful court order or search warrant and caused mayhem there under the guise of trying to collect unpaid taxes without following any due process provided by law to do so.”

