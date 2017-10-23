Ember Months: FRSC to sanction motorists for overloading, non-possession of Driver’s Licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pankshin Unit in Plateau, on Monday promised to sanction motorists for overloading and non-possession of Drivers’ Licence.

The Unit Commander, Mr Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, said this at a news conference in Pankshin, in preparation for the command’s forth-coming Ember Months Campaign beginning in the Plateau Central Zone on Oct. 27.

“FRSC is taking nothing to chance, as we will go for drivers who are fond of indulging in overload and non-use of drivers’ licence during the period.

“This is because it has come to our notice that these two key rules are being deliberately flouted by motorists in the hinterland at the expense of precious lives of innocent commuters.

“This, we shall resist vehemently and impose tough sanctions,’’ the Asst. Corps Commander said.

Ikeh-Akabogu said that in spite of the public enlightenment campaigns being carried out by the Corps toward making the people to embrace safety on the highways, they seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

He reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensure the safety of lives and property of both motorists and commuters on the high ways during the ember months.

The commander reminded the public that “road safety was everybody’s business’’.

He, however, solicited for their support to ensure accident-free months.

On the forthcoming campaign, the Unit Commander said the command would feature motorised rally and distribution of fliers among other educational materials to sensitise the public to the dangers of overloading and speeding.

