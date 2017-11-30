Envoy seeks Nigeria’s assistance to peace in Korean Peninsula

Mr Yong-min Song, Charge’d’ Affairs of the Republic of Korea, has solicited the Federal Government’s support towards the rebuilding of peace and prosperity in the Korean peninsula.

Song made the call during his welcome remarks at the National Day Reception and Korean Cultural Festival on Wednesday night in Abuja.

“As we witness another round of great threat to international peace and security at the peninsula, we call on our friend Nigeria along with international communities to make her best effort towards the peace and prosperity of the peninsula.

“This year marks the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Korea; during these periods, the two countries have built a cordial and friendly relations.

“I anticipate some opportunities that could further strengthen the relationship.

“We will also continue to make utmost efforts to strengthen the mutual beneficial relationship with Nigeria including partnership with state governments,” Song said.

He praised Nigeria for the unity it has maintained inspire of threat to it unity and security.

He noted that he last word in Nigeria’s first stanza of her National Anthem “unity” was closely related to the history of Korea.

According to him, “In our myth, a heavily prince married a Bear who turn to a woman who later give birth to the founder of our nation more than 4,000 years ago.

“More logical people believe that it is the story of describing the unity or integration between the two tribes who worship the heaven and the bear that formed our nation.

“However, the emphasis of unity reflects diversity and in my stay in Nigeria, it has been an honour and privilege to live amongst the colourful and diverse culture of the country and I appreciate them.

“Each distinctive culture in the country is netted into a beautiful chemistry that makes up a culturally vibrant Nigeria today,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that high point of the event was the scintillating musical performance by a Korean based brass band, “Funny Band”.

The band was formed in 2001 in the Republic of Korea.

The band performed songs like Arirang, Sing Sing Sing, In the mode, William Tell Overture, Clear the line and When the Saints Go Marching on, to the admiration of the guests.

NAN also reports that guests were served with varieties of Korean cuisines.

