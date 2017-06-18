Evans Paid Traditional Ruler Herbalist Over N100 million - The Herald Nigeria

Following the arrest of Nigerian billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje George Onwuamadike alias Evans, more shocking revelations regarding the crime lord who revealed he has made over $7billion from his criminal activities has surfaced.

The arrested suspect who has begged for mercy from Nigerians and the government revealed that he once forced a transport magnate in Lagos state to pay the sum of $1million to secure his release although the victim’s family ended up paying much less that the demanded amount.

He further revealed to interrogators that a close aide to the victim was responsible for the intelligence which led to the kidnap of the transport magnate.

Further revealing his dealings, Evans noted that he has a native doctor whom he pays 10 percent of his loots to.

The Nation reports that despite Evans’ condition, he finds time to mingle with his new friends in jail.

He was reported to have pleaded with interrogators that his native doctor should be spared from arrest.

According to Police source, Evans while speaking about his native doctor said: “He collected a huge sum of dollars but not up to the $1million he demanded in order to stop threatening the man with kidnap. He also said that the native doctor who prepared charms for him is a traditional ruler and that he usually collected 10percent of the money generated.

“Evans pleaded that Eze (native doctor/monarch) should not be arrested. He said whenever they went for an operation without telling the juju man, he always knew and would confront him. He said that the native doctor most times knew he was planning something and would tell him to stay away if he foresaw danger.

“He also said he heard of the kidnap of Ikenga Nnewi but that he was not responsible for it. He said that he knew something bad would happen the week he was arrested but he didn’t know the exact thing.

“He said he was planning to travel abroad because he knew police were looking for him. Evans said he was able to evade arrest over the years because the charms his native doctor prepared made him invincible to those who wanted to hurt him.”

Evans further revealed that he was a loyal leader to his gang members as he had never cheated them out of their share of the loots. He added that he usually performed sacrifices before and after each operation.

Police source further added: “Evans claims that he never assaulted any of his kidnap victims. That he didn’t rape the women and never slapped any of the men. He said he only chained them and ensured their families paid the demanded amount.

“He has started laughing and feeling relaxed now, unlike before. He eats rice sold by one of the caterers at the station and drinks only bottled water. He insists that his wife knew what he was doing for a living and even used to collect ransom for him.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment