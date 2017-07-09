Everton Resign Wayne Rooney From Manchester United - The Herald Nigeria

England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to boyhood club Everton on Sunday.

Rooney, 31, played 559 times for the Red Devils, scoring 253 goals, winning five Premier League titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup once after joining from the Toffees for £27m in 2004.

Rooney, who has signed a two-year deal, said he was “ecstatic” and his “first game back will be an emotional day”.

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play,” he added.

Rooney’s return comes as United look set to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, with a £75m deal for the Belgium international agreed between the two clubs.

The 31-year-old who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season signed a two year contract with Everton bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.

