A Family of five has been reported dead after they consumed a meal made with local staple vegetable, Ewedu the previous day in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The dead people were identified as ex-police inspector, Peter Dauda, 43, his expectant 35-year-old wife, Dorothy, nine-year-old son, Godwin and six-year-old daughter, Patience.

According to reports from Sunday Sun, the family made a fresh pot of Ewedu soup the previous evening, ate the meal before going to bed and never woke up again. It was then alleged that the vegetable soup killed the entire family including two domestic dogs.

Narrating the sad incident, President of Dushai Community Development Association, Mr. Daniel Duniya Bosan said,

“The family had prepared and eaten the jute leaves in the evening of Wednesday, September 6, 2017 and went to bed without any problem. But the remaining leaves were spread on a container and preserved for consumption the following day. “Trouble started on Thursday, September 7, shortly after they had eaten the vegetable soup. All the family members started complaining of stomach aches the following day, which was Friday, and neighbours rushed them to nearby hospital. “The jute leaves was suspected to have been laced with a poisonous substance by unknown persons. The first family member to die was their six-year-old daughter, Patience, who gave up the same Friday, while Dorothy, Godwin and their father, Inspector Dauda, died on Saturday, September 9.”

Barnabas Bantex, Kaduna State Deputy Governor visited the community and appealed to the youths to be calm and shun any rumor relating to the death of this family.

“I am appealing to you to shun any rumour relating to the death of this family members because such rumour is capable of escalating the already charged atmosphere in your community,” Bantex said. Bantex who hails from Kaura Council Area was accompanied on the condolence visit by top government functionaries as well as the sole administrators of Zango and Kaura councils.

Reverend Markus Dogo, Anglican Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese also condoled the community and appealed to the people, “to commit everything to God and continue in fervent prayers for God to avert such incident future.”

