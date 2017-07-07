Ex-NBA President Domestically Abused His Wife For 28 Years Before Her Death - Nigerian Activists Make Shocking Claim - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user has alleged that a former Nigerian Bar Association president, Joseph Daudu, SAN, domestically abused his wife for 28 years leading to her death.

The former NBA president’s wife, Ranti Dauda was reported to have passed away in Kaduna last night.

Revealing the shocking details surrounding Ranti Dauda’s death, an activist and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu‏, took to his social media page to allege that the deceased endured 28 years of torture and domestic violence in the hands of her learned husband.

Speaking of her endurance in the face of what he described as a viscious domestic violence attack, the activist wrote: “Ranti, the ablest advocate for the human rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She’s at rest. #TearsFail.”

Another activist, Aisha Yesufu‏ took to her social media page to corroborate the story revealing that the deceased wife of the ex-NBA President, Ranti, disclosed to her in their last conversation that even her children had asked her to leave their father.

Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Bodunrin Daudu (SAN), was reported to have died of a heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday.

