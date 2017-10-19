Executive Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the instalment of OPC head Gani Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

Fayose said that he was confident that Adams is the right man for the job and will be the perfect fit.

He said this in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

Governor Fayose also took the opportunity to exhort all Yoruba sons and daughters, both at home and in the Diaspora, to support the new Aare Ona Kakanfo defend and promote the interest of their race.

