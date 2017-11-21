World football governing body, FIFA have released a 36-man list of referees that will officiate matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and there are no Nigerian officials included and a few other big names have been snubbed.

The underlisted are to attend a World Cup seminar this month in Abu Dhabi, which will run from November 25 to 29.

The final list stating specific roles will be announced once the use of video assistant referees (VARs) at the World Cup is approved by IFAB.

Below is a list of the referees, countries they represent and year of birth.

AFC

1. Fahad Al Mirdasi (KSA, 1985)

2. Alireza Faghani (IRN, 1978)

3. Ravshan Irmatov (UZB, 1977)

4. Abdulla Mohamed (EAU, 1978)

5. Ryuji Sato (JPN, 1977)

6. Nawaf Shukralla (BHR, 1976)

CAF

1. Mehdi Abid Charef (ALG, 1980)

2. Malang Diedhiou (SEN, 1973)

3. Bakary Gassama (GAM, 1979)

4. Ghead Grisha (EGY, 1976)

5. Janny Sikazwe (ZAM, 1979)

6. Bamlak Tessema (ETH, 1980)

CONCACAF

1. Joel Aguilar (SLV, 1975)

2. Mark Geiger (USA, 1974)

3. Jair Marrufo (USA, 1977)

4. Ricardo Montero (CRC, 1986)

5. John Pitti (PAN, 1978)

6. Cesar Ramos (MEX, 1983)

CONMEBOL

1. Julio Bascunan (CHI, 1978)

2. Enrique Caceres (PAR, 1974)

3. Andres Cunha (URU, 1976)

4. Nestor Pitana (ARG, 1975)

5. Sandro Ricci (BRA, 1974)

6. Wilmar Roldan (COL, 1980)

OFC

1. Matthew Conger (NZL, 1978)

2. Norbert Hauata (TAH, 1979)

UEFA

1. Felix Brych (GER, 1975)

2. Cuneyt Cakir (TUR, 1976)

3. Sergei Karasev (RUS, 1979)

4. Bjorn Kuipers (NED, 1973)

5. Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP, 1977)

6. Szymon Marciniak (POL, 1981)

7. Milorad Mazic (SRB, 1973)

8. Gianluca Rocchi (ITA, 1973)

9. Damir Skomina (SVN, 1976)

10. Clement Turpin (FRA, 1982)

