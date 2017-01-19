Gambia: Senegalese troops reach border, set to attack Jammeh - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Senegalese troops have moved towards the Gambian border and are ready to force President Yahya Jammeh to stand down.

“We are ready and are awaiting the deadline at midnight,” Col Abdou Ndiaye, a spokesman for the Senegalese military was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Senegal had given Jammeh a Wednesday midnight deadline, after the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, mandated the country, which surrounds The Gambia, to spearhead military intervention.

Yahya has indicated intention to stay on as he imposed a 90-day state of emergency.

Parliament backed him by granting the three months extension of tenure, to stop President-elect Adama Barrow from being sworn in on Thursday.

