The father of Vice President Osinbajo’s wife, Elder Olutayo Soyode, speaking in an exclusive interview with the Punch stated that he isn’t a big fan of visiting with his daughter.

According to the close associate of the Late Obafemi Awolowo, visiting his daughter in Aso Rock is akin to going to jail, such are the stringent security measures and checks at the seat of power.

During his interview with the Punch, he was asked what visiting with his daughter is like to which he said; “I don’t go there often. Going there is like going to jail, as far as I’m concerned. It’s like locking me up. The way you see me, do I look like someone that can be kept in one place and before I could go out, I have to sign papers and there would be plenty phone calls? I would just run mad because I’m not used to such.

“I’m a free man. That place (Aso Rock), is a very good place but I’m not the type to live there, so I don’t go there often. Anytime I go, I do give them time, like telling them I was coming for two days. I don’t even live with them. Let us say we are in Abuja now, you possibly can’t visit me for this interview. They won’t allow you to come in, and if you have to, you would have to sign different papers.

“If I go there, I would be there alone, watching television. I can’t do that. I would rather stay where they can visit me and anybody can see me.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related