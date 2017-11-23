Gov. Dankwambo calls on stakeholders to support NYSC scheme

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has called on all stakeholders to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to ensure the realisation of its objectives for national development.

Dankwambo made the call at the swearing-in ceremony of 2017 batch ‘B’ stream one orientation course at temporary orientation camp, Amada in Akko Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He said the scheme has assisted greatly in moulding the nation into a united entity for rapid socio-economic development.

According to him, the scheme has done so much toward eliminating ethnic bigotry, sectionalism and tribalism.

He commended the effort of the Federal Government and the management of NYSC for sustaining the programme.

Dankwambo assured the corps members posted to the state of their safety, welfare and wellbeing during their stay in the state.

He urged them to participate fully in all the activities as a way of contributing to the development of state and the country at large.

Mr David Markson, NYSC State Coordinator said they were able to register a total of 1, 514 corps members comprising 767 males and 747 females.

He urged them to be of good behaviour and shun all forms of evil acts for a successful service year stressing any person caught would be punished in accordance to the provision of NYSC byelaw.

He called on the corps members to uphold the core values of the NYSC by putting the nation first in all what they do.

Alhaji Adamu Abubkar, Head of Service, Gombe State and the NYSC governing board chairman advised the crops members to take Skill Acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes serious irrespective of their academic discipline.

He said that these would help them to be self-reliant during and after the service year.

Abubakar appealed to camp officials to see the corps members as their brothers and sisters by giving them listening ears and accord them the necessary assistance when the need arises

