Gov. Ganduje seeks collaboration with private sector to strengthen Nigeria’s economy

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called on the private sector to collaborate with the state government for the development of Nigeria’s economy.

Ganduje made the call in Kano on Saturday at the opening of the 38th Kano International Trade Fair.

Th fair is organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) as part of efforts to ensure economic growth and development in the country.

He said the state government was committed to providing an environment conducive for private investors to engage in viable ventures in the various sectors of the economy.

He said it was in line with the decision that the state government embarked on the transformation of State capital into a mega city.

“The city is being transformed into a mega city by de-congesting it through the construction of flyovers and underpass.

“The provision of flyovers and underpass will make human and vehicular movement in and around the city easy,” he said.

He commended KACCIMA for organising the fair, which he said would go along way toward promoting socio-economic activities in the state.

In his remarks, the President of KACCIMA, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, praised the Federal Government for its efforts at diversifying the nation’s economy to tackle the over-dependence on oil.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises have proven to be the key drivers in boosting the economy of several countries.

“There is the need for Nigeria to reinvigorate the sector in order to diversity and develop the nation’s economy.

“The task of this nature requires committed synergy, motivated by patriotism, high level of sacrifice as well as total commitment to responsibilities,” he said.

The theme of the fair is: “Reinvigoration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises: Key for Effective Economic Development of Nigerian Economy.” (NAN)

MTM/YEE

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

