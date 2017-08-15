Gov. Obiano deserves second term, says former envoy

Former Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, says Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra deserves second term to consolidate on the gains already achieved.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct governorship election in Anambra on Nov. 18, this year.

Ajulu-Okeke, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Investment Inflows, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that Obiano had steered the state to an enviable height in four years.

She said Anambra people had decided to give the governor a second term in office because he had touched the lives of many.

“ Gov. Willie Obiano has values that our youths can look up to, he has the kind of value that our parents had.

“Anybody who wants to sit in the hot seat in Awka must give us stability in religion, social values, politics and family life.

“That person must also get it together economically and in governance. Gov. Obiano is the darling of the people because he has verifiable values and pedigree,’’ she said.

Ajulu-Okeke, also Head, Promotion, Marketing, Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), said the state made progress economically, educationally and in other sectors under Obiano.

“The governor has listening ears. He addresses the needs of the people. He is a people`s governor.

“It is also on record that he has identified with poverty alleviation in the state and is the workers friend.

“We want him back for continuity,’’Ajulu-Okeke said. (NAN)

