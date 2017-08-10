Group lauds Osinbajo for suspending police promotion

A civil society organisation, Office of the Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(OCFRN) has commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for suspending the on-going promotion exercise in the Nigerian Police Force(NPF).

OCFRN’s convener, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, who briefed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that the action had shown that the Federal Government was responsive and responsible.

Olajengbesi, under the auspices of United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), had recently called on Osinbajo to intervene in alleged one-sided promotion exercise in the Nigerian Police Force .

He said the group petitioned the Acting President, Inspector-General of Police and Police Service Commission (PSC) over allegations of ethnicity, nepotism and favouritism in the promotion exercise.

The legal practitioner, who is also the executive secretary of UGRFP, had alleged that no fewer than 72 aggrieved policemen had lodged complaints with the group over denial of their promotions.

The Spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, however said the commission had not released the names of the successful candidates.

He said that the complainants should have waited for the list before accusing the PSC of injustice.

“Recently we petitioned the Acting President, Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission on the on-going promotion in the Nigerian Police Force.

“There were alleged irregularities in the process of the promotion; we want to commend the Acting President for displaying a high sense of responsibility.

“We are glad to receive the decision of the Acting President suspending the Police Service Commission promotion.

“This is a demonstration of the fact that this administration will stand against any act that is corrupt; that this administration is concerned about the welfare of all Nigerians,’’ Olajengbesi said.

He urged the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force to eschew favouritism from the process and ensure that it complied with the relevant rules and regulations.

Olajengbesi also called on the Police Service Commission to ensure compliance with extant rules with regards to promotion in the Nigerian Police Force

According to him, the concept of OCFRN is the belief that every Nigerian citizen by default and by the constitution occupies a very important office.

He said that the initiative was in pursuit of OCFRN’s mandate as civil rights activists and social crusaders, giving voice and vision to the voice of the genuine emancipation of the Nigerian people.(NAN)

