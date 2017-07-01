Gunmen break into School Principal’s house, abduct wife - The Herald Nigeria

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Mrs. Edith Moron, the wife of the Principal of Gbanrainowei Grammar School, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State, Mr. Moron Pereowei.

The incident occurred about 2.03am on Friday in their residence at Azikoro Village, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums said to be 12 in number, reportedly gained access into the house of the school principal after breaking in through a window, The PUNCH reports.

The window they smashed to get entry into the house is said to be the window of a room of Edith’s younger brother.

It was learnt that after ripping the window open, the hoodlums reportedly pointed gun at Edith’s brother, whom they used to make the principal and his wife to come out of the bedroom.

It was further learnt that when the Principal and his wife came out, their attackers shot at the house repeatedly to make them realise that they were dead serious with the operation.

It was gathered that the kidnappers’ target was the Principal’s wife hence they shot her in the leg before whisking her away.

A close family source who is also a secondary school teacher, said the gunmen were 12, stressing that while two went inside for the operation, 10 persons mounted guards on the premises and outside the residence.

The source also said the kidnappers allegedly ransacked the house, stole some money and other valuables before taking away their victim to an unknown destination. He had also added that the family had established communication with the kidnappers, noting that they (kidnappers) demanded N3m ransom for the victim’s release.

He stated, “The family of the victim (Edith) has been discussing with them. The abductors said they should come with N3m. The family even talked to the Principal’s wife.”

The source, who said the matter had been reported to police, noted that the victim was in her 40s and hailed from Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of the state.

