HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, Kaduna Govt targets 18,000 youths

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Kaduna State Government has commenced implementation of the state Adolescent and Young People (AYP) HIV Intervention Project to curb the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS among AYPs in the state.

Dr Juliana Buba, Director Prevention, Treatment, Care and Psychology, Kaduna State AIDS Control Agency (KADSACA), made this known on Monday during an advocacy visit in Chikun Local Government Area.

She said that the programme would target some 18,000 AYPs in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advocacy and sensitisation visits were to mobilise stakeholders at grassroots for the successful implementation of the AYP project in the state.

Buba explained that the move has become necessary in view of the huge number of AYP living with HIV/AIDS in the state.

She explained that the AYP project was a UNICEF supported programme designed to scale-up HIV combination of prevention, treatment and care services for adolescent and young people in seven local government areas of the state.

She identified the local governments as Chikun, Igabi, Lere, Kagarko, Birnin Gwari, Jaba and Jema’a.

She described AYP as people from age 10 to 24, constituting 33 per cent of the state’s eight million estimated population.

Buba added that half of the 3.1 million Nigerian people living with HIV/AIDS are AYP between the ages of 15 and 24, adding that 18,000 AYP are currently living with the virus in the state.

According to her, the project will among other things reach out to the about 18, 000 of AYP living with HIV in the state and place them on treatment.

“There was 24 per cent decrease in HIV/AIDS related mortality among adult globally, but with significant increase of 50 per cent deaths among AYP.

“This is largely because the larger population of the AYP are not aware of their HIV status, and even when they do, they are not accessing services at health centres.

“They are not going to the health centres because the services are not youth-friendly.”

She said that the project was designed to make the services youth-friendly and involve the AYP in demand creation for HIV services.

“The effort will increase comprehensive HIV service delivery for AYP living with the virus, increase condom use, HIV prevention, reproductive and sexual health education.”

Responding, Mrs Victoria Jatau, the Sole Administrator of Chikun Local Government Council, commended the initiative and promised to give the needed support for the successful implementation of the project.

One of the AYP, Miss Adekoniye Adeola, equally lauded the initiative, adding that involving the youths in identifying people living with HIV and creating demand for services was a sure step toward curbing the scourge.

She said: “We, the adolescents, are at our vulnerable stage. We want to explore and experiment and in the long run, exposing ourselves to the dreaded disease.

“Therefore, creating the needed awareness about HIV and making health centres youth-friendly would greatly increase demand for HIV cervices.”

Similarly, Mr Josiah Yakubu, another young person, equally noted that engaging AYP as HIV service providers would open new grounds in reaching out to the youths with HIV information, how and where to access services.

NAN reports that the advocacy and sensitisation campaign took place in all the seven benefiting local government areas. (NAN)

