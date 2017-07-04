'How My Wife Of 21 years Betrayed Me' - Former Footballer Reveals In TV Interview - The Herald Nigeria

Former Ghanaian professional footballer and current assistant manager at Ghanaian football club Sekondi Wise Fighters, Nii Odartey Lamptey in a new interview with Nana Aba Amoah of GHOne’s “Cheers” revealed how he was betrayed by his ex wife for 21 years.



According to Bellanaija.com, he had been with her for 21 years with 3 kids – ages 20, 19 and 8 – before he found out that none of the kids were his.

The wife had filed for divorce over his inability to send the oldest child to the UK for university education.



He however arranged for a DNA test for his children following advice from a friend.

Breaking down in tears, the ex-Aston Villa and PSV midfielder revealed how shocked he was to discover that the children were not his and how his wife blamed him claiming he was impotent.

However, he finalized his divorce and moved on with his life and is now focused on his new family and football academy.

He is married with two kids and another on the way.

Watch the video below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment