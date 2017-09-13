Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He spoke as a guest on The Beat FM’s Morning Rush saying he quit his N2M per month job back in Port Harcourt.

He also spoke concerning the heavy backlash he faced on social media for saying Nigerian Musicians use Ghana sound for quick hits.

Concerning his success story, he said “after I came back from Ghana, I got a job in oil and gas in Port Harcourt that paid about $6000 (N2,157,000) per month but I quit because I was not finding fulfillment in it. I mean it was the same routine every day. The decision to quit the job finally hit me when my boss’s wife left him even with all the money he had.”

He said “After I left my job, I got my Master’s Degree and with that qualification I started selling phones in computer village and everyone thought something was surely wrong with me. Even my mother prayed specially for me but my Father didn’t add that final voice that would have decided my fate”.

My break finally came after I got an invitation to do two shows in London where I made twelve thousand pounds. I shot two music videos with the money I was paid. My mother stopped talking to me for about three weeks after she found out what I used the money for. I had to move in with a friend because my relatives didn’t want me around but everything changed when I went back to London for shows that fetched me a lot of money.

I was reported that he now charges N10 Million for shows and he also admitted to being in a relationship with Temi Otedola who is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola.

