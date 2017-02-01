This Is Why I Have Not Had Sex With My Wife In 7 Years - Pastor - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A pastor’s wife, Mary Ngwenya has resorted to seeking the dissolution of her marriage after her claiming her husband withheld sex from her for a period of seven years.

The pastor’s wife appeared before a court where he accused her husband, Petros Tshuma, a pastor with Zion Grace International, of not taking care of her sexual needs.

The woman further claimed that the Pastor, her husband, instead sleeps with other women in his church for sexual gratification.

She said: “Your worship, I’m sexually abused by this man as he last had sex with me in 2010. If I ask him about the issue he would promise to make up for it but when it’s time for sex he simulates sickness then claims to be feeling pain in his stomach.”

The pastor’s wife told the court that her husband usually claims he ha swollen testicles whenever she demanded sex but ha other partners to relieve him of his sexual tension.

“What I know is that he enjoys sex with three ladies from our church. I have WhasApp text messages to prove that.

“I’m a human being. I don’t survive on Bible verses and I need my husband to sleep with me. Now I lead a pretentious life telling the women I lead that I’m enjoying my marriage while I’m sex starved.”

The pastor however pleaded guilty and admitted the blame. He said: “I love my wife but I have a problem, when I engage in sex my stomach starts to twinge as a result I feel an intense pain and due to that I had to stop. It’s not true that I’m in love with other women.

“My wife saw text messages from the women who wanted counselling on their marriages, due to that she quickly concluded that I’m in love with them.”

The judge in his order pronounced that the pastor have sex with his wife to avoid emotional trauma.

