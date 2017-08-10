INEC closes voter registration Aug.15 – Anambra Rec.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, on Thursday said the ongoing continuous voter registration would end on Aug. 15 in the state.

Orji disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

He said that the exercise was conducted at the local government level and all the 326 electoral wards across the state, to enable eligible voters register before the closing date.

The REC who put the total registered voters in the state at 2.42 million, expressed the hope that more people would be captured.

Orji assured that the commission had deployed all necessary facilities for the voter registration.

According to him, people should use the opportunity to transfer their registration centres, collect their permanent voter cards and have their lost cards replaced.

On the forthcoming governorship election, the REC said the commission would deliver transparent, free, fair, and credible election.

Orji therefore encouraged the electorates to ignore reports making the round that election would not hold, stressing that INEC was fully prepared for the polls.

“Come out en-masse to perform your civic duty and have a voice in your governance,” he urged registered voters in the state.(NAN)

