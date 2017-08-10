Jenifa's Diary's Toyo Baby Reveals How She Was Sexually Molested At A Young Age - The Herald Nigeria

Popular Nigerian comic TV show actress, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele-Bello’s Jenifa’s Diaries has revealed that she was sexually molested at a young age.

The actress who was reported to have parted ways with Funke Akindele-Bello took to her social media page to reveal this as she unveiled a book she just wrote titled: ‘Rebirth’.

The actress also shared a throwback photo of herself hinting that it was about the time when she took the photos that she was subjected to the abuse.

She wrote on her social media page on Instagram:

“My #wcw goes to this cutie…😂😁😀

This was me, many years ago. It was about this time, the sexual abuses began. It was torment in those days… Details are in Chapter 2 of Rebirth.

#rebirth

#innocence

#girlchild

#molestation

#assault

FINALLY NAKED AND NOT ASHAMED!

Yes!

I am finally naked, but unashamed. You have been asking me what #rebirth is. Now, you know! I have been counting down, for months, to the release of my book, Rebirth!

I fought the idea when it was suggested; I did not want to spill my beans for the world to read. Social media celebrity attacks are vicious enough already, why add more fuel to the fire?

I eventually gave in though. Why? Because I want you to know me. I want you to know I am just like you. I failed, struggled, and faltered like you, but in the end, my story changed in untold ways.

I shared very personal details; hawking on the streets, suffering sexual abuses, dropping out of school, failing at auditions and more.

I cried a lot while writing this book. I also smiled and laughed. I am sure you would tell me you did the same after reading the book.

It is my utmost desire that reading Rebirth would be a major turning point in your life. If Juliana Olayode, once a beggar on the streets, could become the celebrated figure she is today, across the world, then you have no excuse to settle for anything short of GREATNESS!

The book is full of surprising revelations. I promise it would be a worthwhile read.

Link reposted on Bio

Juliana Olayode

#rebirth

#thebook

#soexcited”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment