Jimoh Ibrahim Receives Rude Reception On Twitter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Jimoh Ibrahim Receives Rude Reception On Twitter

jimoh-ibrahim

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, following the declaration of his interest in the Ondo state Governorship race took to his social media page on Twitter to announce that he will pay all workers their outstanding salaries in his first 100 days in office.

Social media users were however not comfortable with the campaign promise citing previous happenings. See some comments below:

IMG_20160806_213937

IMG_20160806_213947

IMG_20160806_214144

IMG_20160806_214215

In reply to the bashing, Jimoh Ibrahim took to his social media page to express shock at the replies he got. He however stated that he won’t be bullied into the corner as his intentions is to remain on the social media platform and in the Governorship race.

See his reaction below:

1

2(1)

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

