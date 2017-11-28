Kano Hisbah Board arrests 65 beggars in one month

Kano State Hisbah Board said it had arrested about 65 suspected beggars for violating the law banning street begging in the state.

Malam Dahiru Muhammed, an official of the Hisbah Anti Begging Unit, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Muhammed said that the suspects were arrested in different raids in the Kano metropolis in November, adding that eight of the arrested were children, while 57 were adults.

According to him, 47 of them were from Kano, while 18 were from Bauchi, Jigawa, Gombe, Kogi and Zamfara States.

Muhammed said the arrests were carried out in areas around Bata, Bompai, Bank and Kabuga roads, all in the metropolis.

He said that the Hisbah Board decided to release some of the suspects who were identified as first offenders, as well as those suffering from mental disorder.

Muhammed said those from neighbouring states were also taken back to their respective states. (NAN)

BO/ABI/PIO

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

