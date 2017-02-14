Kendrick Lamar 'upset' that Beyonce didn't win the Grammy's album of the year - The Herald Nigeria

Terrence Henderson, President of Top Dawg Entertainment, Kendrick Lamar’s record label, said on Sunday evening the rapper is “really upset” that Beyonce’s album, Lemonade didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys.

The winner was 25 by Adele, who effusively thanked Beyoncé in her acceptance speech.

“What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?” she said during a backstage interview according to New York Times writer, Ben Sisario.

“Maybe Frank had a point,” Henderson later tweeted, referring to Frank Ocean’s decision to not attend the ceremony. “I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is outdated,” Ocean said last year.

