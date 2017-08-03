Kogi Speaker Resigns From Office - The Herald Nigeria

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Umar Ahmed Iman, has tendered his resignation letter to the House.

The resignation comes one day after the lawmakers in the state postpones their sitting following the crisis which rocked the Assembly.

The resignation letter was read to the House by the Clerk of the House earlier today.

Recall that yesterday, the Kogi lawmakers postponed their sitting till further notice after a crisis ensued on Tuesday over the alleged plot to remove the majority leader of the House, Matthew Kolawole.

The House however resumed sitting today following the reading of the resignation letter.

The House following the resignation of its Speaker elected the Honourable Kolawole as the Speaker.

