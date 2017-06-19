Kwara CP retires, seeks better funding of Nigeria Police

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kwara, Olusola Amore, on Monday, urged the Federal Government to improve funding of the police for effective discharge of their constitutional roles.

He made the call in Ilorin in a speech he delivered on his retirement from the police service.

He said that setting up of quasi-security agencies was never an antidote or solution to security challenges in the country.

He stressed the need for government to focus on training and logistic support for a better Nigeria Police.

He urged officers of the force to make police service not only available but accessible to the public by ensuring that commissioners of police cell phone numbers were displayed at every police station.

He added that “this will check the excesses of police officers that may want to abuse their powers and also give the public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

“My advice to my colleagues left in the service is to always work with the community, earn their confidence and persevere with whatever condition they find themselves.”

Amore appealed to the people of the state and Nigerians to cooperate with officers of the Nigeria Police with mutual understanding and cooperation. (NAN)

