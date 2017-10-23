France forward Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boy Award for the Best Young Player in Europe, beating Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

He won with a 42 votes lead, acquiring 291 votes while 2nd placed Dembele had 149 votes.

Manchester United’s forward, Rashford was third and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus fourth with 76 and 72 votes respectively.

The Golden boy is currently with PSG from last season’s Ligue 1 winners, Monaco.

The 18-year-old was particularly instrumental in Monaco’s successful campaign last season.

He scored 15 league goals and six (6) champion’s league goals for the French side, helping them reach the champion’s league semi-finals.

