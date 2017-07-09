Lady Queried For Returning N1.8m To Kogi State Govt, Salary Put On Hold - The Herald Nigeria

Mrs Husseina Mohammed, a civil servant in kogi state, has been issued with a query by the state government, for allegedly misinforming the public about the excess salary mistakenly paid into her account.



The sanction is reportedly coming through the instruction given by the State Auditor General, Alhaji Yusuf Okala, who noted that Mrs Mohammed misinformed the public that she had returned the money to the state treasury even when she did not received any alert to confirm such transactions.

The Auditor General explained that the officer only returned N1.6M on 3rd July, 2017, out of the N1.8M she claimed to have returned, saying “the information has caused confussion in the system”.

He also directed that her salary be put on hold over the wrong information she gave the committee. Meanwhile, the family of Mrs Mohammed have expressed their disappointment, insisting that the allegation against her has brought disgrace to the family.

It was also gathered from a close family source that Mrs Mohammed has been barred from speaking to the press or risk further punishment from the government.

It was also learnt from a family source that, the said money was paid to the state coffers, but were surprised that weeks later, the cashier who performed the transaction failed to confirm that a particular digit was missing in the account number which the money was paid in.

“The husband has not been paid for more than 15 months yet they were honest. This family barely feed three square meal just because of the harsh economy and the non payment of salary in kogi state. Are we supposed to blame them or blame the cashier?

The government should also blame their personnel for this defects instead of suffering an innocent soul when she made the state proud. It is unfortunate that they are getting this at this time instead of being honoured for their honesty.



Going by what is happening, if something of such happens again, people will be scared to come out and return such money because they don’t want to be disgraced,” the family source stated.

