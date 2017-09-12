Lagos bye election : We are confident of victory — PPA

The Progressive Peoples’ Alliance (PPA) on Tuesday said it was confident of winning the Sept. 30 Lagos Constituency 1 bye election for the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, expressed the optimism in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the election is to fill the vacant seat following the death of the lawmaker representing the area, Mr Kazeem Alimi, on July 18.

Oguntoyinbo said the party had perfected a strategy to upset other parties at the election.

He added that the party’s candidate in the election, Mr Samuel Odusanya, was a grassroots politician who enjoyed popularity in the area.

“PPA is in this election not to just participate but to win. We have perfected the right strategy to emerge victorious.

“Also, the acceptance of our candidate, Odusanya, in the area has been impressive. We are sure of total victory,’’ he said.

Oguntoyinbo said the party had already started campaigns after its candidate emerged by consensus at the primary.

The party chairman said the Eti-Osa Council was a stronghold of the party and that the people would make the right choice by voting the party’s candidate.

Asked if the incumbency factor would not seal victory for the All Progressives Congress, Oguntoyinbo answered in the negative.

He explained that democracy was about the people’s choice, saying the PPA candidate commanded the respect and love of the people.

He thanked the people of Eti-Osa for believing in the party’s candidate and urged them to keep faith with the party, till the end.

Oguntoyinbo expressed satisfaction that the Independent National Electoral Commission would conduct a credible bye election on Sept 30

