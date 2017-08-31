The Special Assistant to President Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the viral photo that has been making the rounds in which a man is seen bending to kiss the feet of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Lauretta took to her twitter account to label Biafran agitators ‘Biafrauds’ and that she is only trying to save them from such a fate.

Her tweet read; I hear Biafrauds are having fits as d law rolls closer to the one who uses them to wipe the floor. This is what I’m trying to save them from.

Nigerians responded to her tweet with some calling her out for having no filter and some accusing her of hate speech.

You can check out a picture of her tweet below and the responses that followed.

