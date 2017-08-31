Lauretta Onochie Reacts to Viral Photo of Man Kissing Nnamdi Kanu’s Feet, Nigerians Respond

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the viral photo that has been making the rounds in which a man is seen bending to kiss the feet of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Lauretta took to her twitter account to label Biafran agitators ‘Biafrauds’ and that she is only trying to save them from such a fate.

Her tweet read; I hear Biafrauds are having fits as d law rolls closer to the one who uses them to wipe the floor. This is what I’m trying to save them from.

Nigerians responded to her tweet with some calling her out for having no filter and some accusing her of hate speech.

You can check out a picture of her tweet below and the responses that followed.

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

1 Comment

  1. I want the world to know that diehard Biafrans in their millions are ready to die in hero Nnamdi Kanu stead Kissing his feet is the least.

    Reply

