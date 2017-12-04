Manchester City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as David Silva’s superb late strike capped a dramatic 2-1 victory over stubborn West Ham at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side maintained their recent habit of finding dramatic, late winning goals, with Silva netting seven minutes from full-time at Eastlands to give City a record-equalling 13th successive Premier League victory.

Silva produced his impressive volley after Nicolas Otamendi struck in the second half to cancel out a first ever league goal from Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna just before the interval.

City have drawn level with Chelsea in 2016-17 and Arsenal in 2001-02 for the most consecutive victories in a single season in Premier League history.

The all-time record for successive victories is Arsenal’s 14, achieved between February and August 2002.

City also set a club record with a 20th straight win in all competitions, giving them the perfect preparation for next weekend’s summit meeting with second-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford.

West Ham are second bottom of the table after failing to win for the eighth consecutive league game.

Silva’s strike made this the fourth game in a row City have won thanks to a goal scored in or after the 83rd minute. Sterling had scored the past three, having also hit an injury-time winner at Bournemouth in August.

A home victory always looked the likeliest result, with City extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 matches.

They were made to fight for the points, though, and Silva’s late winner was one of 18 shots they had in the second half.

While City have been in full flow for much of the season, they have also shown their resilience – taking a league-high 10 points from losing positions.

Prior to their late winners against Huddersfield last month and now West Ham, City had won only one of their past 30 games in which they had been behind at half-time.

That combination of silk and steel has taken them eight points clear at the top, and it will take something special to stop them.

