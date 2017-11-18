Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United and set a club record of 38 games unbeaten at Old Trafford.

Newcastle opened the scoring on 14 minutes through Gayle to shock the hosts.

Anthony Martial equalised for United on 36 minutes. This goal is made by the brilliance of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is handed the ball by Antonio Valencia, then dances left and right around Isaac Hayden. The Newcastle man does not know where he is.

Pogba stands up a cross to the back post and Anthony Martial rises to plant home a header into the bottom corner.

Chris Smalling made it 2-1 for United on 46 minutes. Great play from Ashley Young, being patient with the ball, trying to work an opening. He finds a yard then whips in a delicious cross to the back post.

Defender Chris Smalling heads in at the front post from a couple of yards out.

On 54 minutes, Pogba made it 3-1 for United. It all starts with Juan Mata carrying the ball across the halfway line and playing it to the willing runner Romelu Lukaku down the right.

The Belgian looks up and crosses for Marcus Rashford to the back post, he could head towards goal but unselfishly lays it into the path of Paul Pogba.

Romelu Lukaku got the fourth goal for United. He bursts forward and passes to Juan Mata. The Spaniard dinks a stunning first-time ball back to the Belgian, who takes his time before smashing a finish past Rob Elliot.

