Married Man Creeping Into DMs Exposed To 1 million Nigerians - The Herald Nigeria

For all the good social media brings to us in the form of varied levels of interactiveness, the platform has also gone a step further to show man at their philandering best as more and more individuals are continually being exposed by it.

A randy married man has gotten more than he bargained for after he slid into the Facebook DM of a lady Amaka Abara and started to explicitly demand for sex for her.

Instablog9ja carried the story and the reactions from the savage followers on the blog are enough to break his wife’s heart.

See the instablog9ja post here

Unsurprisingly enough, this scandalous incident caught the attention of Facebook users causing them to flock to his page in droves, with people picking up on the ‘dick on fire’ phrase to make a mockery of the man.

See photos of the comments below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment