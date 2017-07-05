Messi Agrees To Contract Renewal At Barcelona - The Herald Nigeria

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have finally come to an agreement and the player will renew his contract with the Catalan club until 2021, with a further one-year option, according to newspaper source Marca.

As for the Argentine’s release clause, under the new deal it will be set at 300 million euros.

For the Blaugrana, this is a relief as they can now fully focus on their other summer business now that the star of the team has committed his future to the Camp Nou institution.

The 30-year-old, who is currently enjoying his honeymoon after last Friday’s wedding, will put pen to paper on this new deal sometime next week when he returns to Catalonia to join his teammates for the start of pre-season training.

