 Metuh’s case suffers another adjournment

Metuh’s case suffers another adjournment

The trail of Mr Olisa Metuh has suffered another adjournment at an FCT High Court on Tuesday.

Metuh, the former Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesman, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count-charge of destruction of evidence.

The Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, on Oct. 10, 2016, adjourned till Nov. 22 for the defence to open its case and also adjourned till Jan. 24 for defence’ case.

Mr Sylvanus Tahir had earlier called three witnesses to testify in order to prove his case then closed his case, for Metuh’s (defence) to open his.

 

 

On Tuesday, Metuh was not in court, but his counsel Mr Emeka Etieba appeared.

Mr Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel was also present.

Tahir said that he was informed that Metuh was admitted in the National Hospital, Abuja, for spinal cord injuries.

The court adjourned the case again to March 2 for the defence to open its case. (NAN)

NEO/ORO/MST

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar