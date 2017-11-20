Mrs Buhari honoured by Nigeria-Morocco women business group

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed her commitment to improving lives of women and children.

Mrs Buhari said this shortly after she was invested as the Global Grand Patron of Nigeria-Morocco women summit in Marrakech, Morocco.

She was decorated during the maiden edition of the Nigeria-Morocco Businesswomen Summit in Marrakech.

In a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) her Director, Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, said the award was in recognition of her commitment to uplift the living standards of women and children.

Haruna said Mrs Buhari was represented by the wife of the Speaker of the Nigeria’s House of Representative Mrs Gimbiya Dogara.

While expressing her happiness for the award, the wife of the President said that it was borne out of her passion for improving the lives of women and children.

” We organize medical outreach programmes, skill acquisition sessions, women empowerment programmes as well as advocacy for the rights of women and the girl child.

” These initiatives are the contributions we are making to ensure that the future of women and children is assured, that was why, I named my pet project Future Assured” .

She said the programme also provided an avenue for business women from the two countries to take advantage of the opportunities.

She, therefore, called on women to support each other and contribute to the economic development of their countries.

Explaining the rationale for honouring Mrs. Buhari, the chairman of the occassion Mr. Hassan Lahlou said her efforts at empowering women has been widely recognized and should be encouraged.

Lahlou said that, thousands of women have become self-reliant by learning vocational skills, courtesy of her Future Assured Programme.

He said the event was meant to establish Nigeria-Morocco Business Women Forum in order to strengthen business relationship between women of the two countries.

” The summit also provides opportunities for stakeholders to connect, share, collaborate and make plans on how to invest, grow, and develop women’s businesses both in small and large scale”

