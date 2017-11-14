N-Power Build: 413 beneficiaries undergo screening in Nigeria

Four hundred and thirteen applicants are undergoing screening for the N-Power Build Federal Government Intervention Programme in Niger, an official has said.

Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Bello on Empowerment and Social Protection, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Dauda said that the screening was being conducted by the National Orientation Agency.

According to her, the minimum qualification required for the programme is Senior Secondary School Certificate.

She said that applicants who were successful in the screening would be posted to various vocational and technical centres across the state for training.

She said that the beneficiaries would be trained on various skills such as electrical installation, painting, pipe fitting, automobile, wielding and fabrication.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries would undergo technical training for nine months while the theory would last for three months.

The special adviser said that each beneficiary would receive N10,000 stipend monthly and also stand the chance of getting empowered based on performance.

Dauda said that the essence of the programme was for unemployed youths to acquire skills and set up their businesses, to make them self-employed.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

