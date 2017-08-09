 Naira sustains gain at parallel market

Naira sustains gain at parallel market

The naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, exchanging at N363 to the dollar from the N364 posted on Tuesday.

The pound sterling and the Euro closed at N477 and N428 to the naira, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was traded at N363 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N477 and N428, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N367.50 to the dollar.

 

 

Traders expressed optimism that the interventions by the CBN at the market were capable of closing the gap further between the rates at the parallel market and other segments.

NAN reports that not all the BDCs in the South West bought foreign exchange from the weekly auction on Tuesday.

A credible BDC source told NAN on condition of anonymity that since the near convergence of rates many BDCs were trading at a loss. (NAN)
FBO/TA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar