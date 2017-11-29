NCC seizes 28 containers of pirated works –Official

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), says 28 shipping containers comprising pirated books and audio-visual works were confiscated from 2011 to the first quarter of 2017.

Mr. Afam Ezekude, the Director General of the NCC, said this during the signing of signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCC and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on collaborative anti-piracy operations at the nation’s ports and borders, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of NCS signed on behalf of the service.

Ezekude who lauded the NSC’s role in the seizure, said that the NCS remained its crucial ally in the commission’s anti-piracy drive.

“This MoU is a step in the right direction as it has formally set in motion synergised efforts between us in our fight against piracy.

“Movements of pirated works at border points through the air, sea and land, will henceforth be checked effectively.

“This development has further reiterated our zero-tolerance stand against any means through which pirated works enter the Nigeria market,” he said.

In his remark, the CG of NCS, Hameed Ali, said that since the organisations were involved in enforcement of government policies, there was need for them to work closely for effective delivery on their mandates.

He therefore urged NCC to provide relevant expertise training on copyrights to officers of the NCS for them to be more effective in their hunt for pirated creative work at ports and borders.

“We have realized that we need each other to work more effectively, and this MoU will help in achieving that goal.

“However, there is need for relevant training for our officers so that they can identify pirated products from the original ones at the ports”, he said.

NAN reports that the MoU which is for three years is subject to renewal thereafter.

According to the chief executives, the MoU is to formalise and strengthen the inter-agency collaboration between the two organisations, and to explore further ways to collectively curb importation of pirated works into the country.

