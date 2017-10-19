All Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been instructed to embark on a nationwide indefinite industrial strike action from Thursday.

The directive was issued on Thursday, October 19, 2017, in Abuja by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

According to the unions, the decision followed the expiration of the agreement signed with the unions by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

They have asked that the workers at the NEMA headquarters as well as zonal and operational offices to ensure compliance with the directive.

