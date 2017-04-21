Niger Govt. to partner Canadian Govt. to develop culture, tourism-Commissioner

Niger Government said that it would partner with the Canadian Government to promote culture and tourism in the state and increase revenue profile of the state.

Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Minna on Thursday.

“The partnership with the Canadian Government will be made through an international dance group based in Canada called the Ijovudu Dance International.

“It is the desire of the state government to harness the potential in the culture and tourism sector to increase our revenue base,’’ he said.

Vatsa also said the partnership would boost tourism and make it more viable as Nigerian culture would also be showcased through the medium.

Contributing, Mr Sani Mohammed, Director of the dance group, said the group was working with Niger State Council of Arts and Culture to promote tourism in the state.

Mohammed further said the state had a lot of untapped tourism potential which needed to be tapped to generate revenue.

He said that the group was working toward resuscitating some traditional dances which had gone into extinction in the state.

The director said that the group was also making arrangement to organise a festival of African and Caribbean fashion show in the state in achieving the aim.(NAN)

OCU/JPE/DUA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment