Nigeria No Longer Have People Like My Father - MKO Abiola's Son - The Herald Nigeria

Abdul Abiola, son of late MKO Abiola, has described his father as a larger than life, saying that people like him are no longer in the country.

Abdul Abiola was speaking in an interview with Vanguard, stressing that when his father was alive, Nigerians from all walks of life come to their house to get answers to their problems.

According to him, no matter the societal status of any one that came to their house, the late M. K.O Abiola also had time for them.

“To me, when I was growing up, he was obviously larger than life. He was always smiling. As a kid, growing up in this house and seeing him, I always wanted to be with him because he was a problem solver,” Abdul Abiola said.

“I saw then when people came to ask for favours and my dad would always listen, it did not matter who the person was. It could be the gateman or any highly placed persons, my father would sit down and listen to the person.”

“That was what struck me that as a great man, he had time for everybody. We don’t really have that in Nigeria. There are some people, when they get to a certain level, they start praising themselves”

